News

It’s jolly hockey sticks at township schools

12 May 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

A whammy, bunt or yardstick might be unfamiliar terms to most, but that is no longer the case for a group of New Brighton pupils who were introduced to hockey through the first of series of coaching clinics brought to the township by the Dan and Rose Qeqe Foundation.  

The hockey development initiative in partnership with Collegiate Girls’ High School attracted four township schools to the grounds at Charles Duna Primary this week...

