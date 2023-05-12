GreenTEC project a win for students and Kwazakhele school
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 12 May 2023
Health and hygiene have been heightened for more than 200 pupils at Masakhane Primary School in Kwazakhele after their dilapidated ablution block received a revamp and their playground a facelift.
GreenTEC (Green Technologies Engineering Co-operative) got stuck in this week, and painted and fixed five of the six toilets, as well as painting a variety of games for pupils to enjoy on the playground...
GreenTEC project a win for students and Kwazakhele school
Health and hygiene have been heightened for more than 200 pupils at Masakhane Primary School in Kwazakhele after their dilapidated ablution block received a revamp and their playground a facelift.
GreenTEC (Green Technologies Engineering Co-operative) got stuck in this week, and painted and fixed five of the six toilets, as well as painting a variety of games for pupils to enjoy on the playground...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
World
Politics