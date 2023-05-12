×

News

GreenTEC project a win for students and Kwazakhele school

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 12 May 2023

Health and hygiene have been heightened for more than 200 pupils at Masakhane Primary School in Kwazakhele after their dilapidated ablution block received a revamp and their playground a facelift.

GreenTEC (Green Technologies Engineering Co-operative) got stuck in this week, and painted and fixed five of the six toilets, as well as painting a variety of games for pupils to enjoy on the playground...

