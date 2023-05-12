Police in Gqeberha have appealed to the public for assistance to find a four-year-old boy who disappeared from outside his Wells Estate home on Thursday evening.
Nakane Lizane was last seen playing with his older brother.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Nakane’s mother was at home when he was dropped off there from day care.
“While she [the mother] was busy preparing supper, Nakane was playing outside the house at [Endlovini], Wells Estate, with his 10-year-old brother.
“After a while, their mother called them to come inside, but only the 10-year-old went inside.”
Janse van Rensburg said the mother frantically searched for Nakane but could not find him.
She then reported him missing at the Swartkops police station.
At the time of his disappearance he was wearing blue jeans, grey shoes and a light coloured T-shirt with a denim jacket.
Anyone who may know of his whereabouts should contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
Frantic search under way for four-year-old Gqeberha boy
Image: SUPPLIED
