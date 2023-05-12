×

News

Three bust with perlemoen worth R775,000 in Kariega

By Brandon Nel - 12 May 2023
By Brandon Nel - 12 May 2023

Two males and one female were arrested in Kruisrivier, Kariega, on Friday for the illegal possession of perlemoen worth about R775,000.
SHELLFISH SEIZED: Three people have been arrested in Kruisrivier, Kariega for the illegal possession of perlemoen worth about R775,000
Image: SUPPLIED

Two males and one female were arrested in Kruisrivier, Kariega, on Friday for the illegal possession of perlemoen worth about R775,000.

Two of the suspects are originally from Mozambique while the other is a Chinese national.

The trio are facing charges of being in the possession of perlemoen without the necessary permit.

The Herald understands that police also dismantled a perlemoen processing establishment and seized equipment worth about R500,000.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the incident, saying the suspects were expected to appear in court soon.

HeraldLIVE

