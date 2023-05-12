Electric cars torched at NMU after protests

Nelson Mandela University has condemned the torching of three of its prototype electric vehicles destroyed in a fire on Wednesday night.
NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said the fire, which was started at about 8pm, also damaged the parking garage on south campus.
“In-house security, along with a contracted private security company, were the first respondents and they secured the scene of the crime,” she said.
“The fire brigade and the SA Police Service were called.
“A case of arson and malicious damage to property has been opened with the police.
“This act of violence contravenes a court interdict that has been in effect since the end of March,” Mbabela said.
Stressing the importance of the provisions of the order, Mbabela said students who contravened the university’s rules including interfering with, obstructing or destroying the business, academic and administration operations or damaging or interfering with movable or immovable property, were guilty of a crime.
“Disciplinary action will be taken against the perpetrators,” she said.
The torching of the vehicles comes the day after 13 students were arrested following heated exchanges between protesting students and police played out in the streets of Summerstrand on Tuesday.
The chaotic scenes erupted during Tuesday midmorning when about 200 protesting students blocked University Way in an effort to get the attention of the university and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) management regarding a range of issues, including tuition and accommodation fees.
The 13 students, aged between 19 and 27, were warned by police to stop as they had contravened a court interdict which prohibits protests within 200m of the university’s premises.
The interdict has been in place since the end of March.
On Tuesday, lecture halls were damaged while staff and other students were barred from the campuses.
As the situation intensified police threw stun grenades after protesters pelted them with stones.
Several students were arrested at the scene before the protesters dispersed into neighbouring streets, with more arrests made in Nobbs Street.
At the time, NSFAS spokesperson Tsholofelo Zweni said it had established the eligibility criteria and conditions for financial aid for the 2023 academic year which needed to be adhered to for students to be eligible for financial aid.
“Students studying for less than 60 course credits towards their qualification qualify for the learning materials allowance only.”
After appearing in court earlier this week the 13 students were released on warning and are expected back in court soon.
HeraldLIVE
Electric cars torched at NMU after protests
Court reporter
Image: Supplied
Nelson Mandela University has condemned the torching of three of its prototype electric vehicles destroyed in a fire on Wednesday night.
NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said the fire, which was started at about 8pm, also damaged the parking garage on south campus.
“In-house security, along with a contracted private security company, were the first respondents and they secured the scene of the crime,” she said.
“The fire brigade and the SA Police Service were called.
“A case of arson and malicious damage to property has been opened with the police.
“This act of violence contravenes a court interdict that has been in effect since the end of March,” Mbabela said.
Stressing the importance of the provisions of the order, Mbabela said students who contravened the university’s rules including interfering with, obstructing or destroying the business, academic and administration operations or damaging or interfering with movable or immovable property, were guilty of a crime.
“Disciplinary action will be taken against the perpetrators,” she said.
The torching of the vehicles comes the day after 13 students were arrested following heated exchanges between protesting students and police played out in the streets of Summerstrand on Tuesday.
The chaotic scenes erupted during Tuesday midmorning when about 200 protesting students blocked University Way in an effort to get the attention of the university and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) management regarding a range of issues, including tuition and accommodation fees.
The 13 students, aged between 19 and 27, were warned by police to stop as they had contravened a court interdict which prohibits protests within 200m of the university’s premises.
The interdict has been in place since the end of March.
On Tuesday, lecture halls were damaged while staff and other students were barred from the campuses.
As the situation intensified police threw stun grenades after protesters pelted them with stones.
Several students were arrested at the scene before the protesters dispersed into neighbouring streets, with more arrests made in Nobbs Street.
At the time, NSFAS spokesperson Tsholofelo Zweni said it had established the eligibility criteria and conditions for financial aid for the 2023 academic year which needed to be adhered to for students to be eligible for financial aid.
“Students studying for less than 60 course credits towards their qualification qualify for the learning materials allowance only.”
After appearing in court earlier this week the 13 students were released on warning and are expected back in court soon.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
Politics
News