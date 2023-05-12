Bail conditions amended in Garden Route municipal fraud case
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 12 May 2023
Fraud accused Garden Route Municipality manager Monde Stratu and the former municipal manager of Knysna Local Municipality, Sitembele Vatala, managed to get part of their bail conditions amended in the Knysna Regional Court on Friday.
The pair, accused of fraud and forgery, appeared briefly in court where their matter was postponed to July 25. ..
Bail conditions amended in Garden Route municipal fraud case
Fraud accused Garden Route Municipality manager Monde Stratu and the former municipal manager of Knysna Local Municipality, Sitembele Vatala, managed to get part of their bail conditions amended in the Knysna Regional Court on Friday.
The pair, accused of fraud and forgery, appeared briefly in court where their matter was postponed to July 25. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
Politics
News