Another two life terms for serial rapist
Already serving a life term for raping two women in 2020, Khulile Mbobela has been handed another two life sentences after pleading guilty to raping two other women in 2019.
On Thursday, Mbobela, 29, admitted to raping two women between March and May 2019 in Central, Gqeberha. ..
Court reporter
