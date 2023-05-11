University of KwaZulu-Natal law graduate Zamela Malinga couldn't stop beaming after her husband Dr Sibongiseni Malinga acknowledged her academic prowess by raining money on her.
The medical doctor, known as Dr Nokusho, which translates to “Dr Luxury”, currently practises at Durban's King Edward VIII hospital, while Zamela owns her own legal practice, Malinga Attorneys.
The couple created a social media frenzy with their cash celebration of Zamela’s second graduation at the university's Westville campus on Tuesday.
The young couple who graduated back to back are stalwart UKZN students who have attained numerous qualifications between the two of them, including for Sibongiseni (an HIV specialist) an MBChB degree in 2014 and most recently a postgraduate diploma in occupational health, which was conferred on Monday.
Zamela was capped with her LLB in 2019 and received a postgraduate diploma in industrial relations on Tuesday.
Sibongiseni said it was important for him to show his appreciation to his wife with this grand gesture.
WATCH | Doctor makes it rain wads of cash for UKZN graduate wife
While he was unwilling to disclose how much the cash was — he threw at least 30 R100 notes onto her bouquet of flowers — he said he was grateful his wife was able to break societal norms.
“My wife is not only a lawyer but a conveyancer and notary public, and I have always stood behind her in helping her achieve her dreams.”
He added how his actions were a thank you to Zamela for “being the extraordinary woman that she is, as a mother and valued team member of our marriage”.
The lawyer, who was surprised by her husband’s actions, said even though he was a romantic, nothing could have prepared her for this over-the-top gesture.
“This has been an exciting experience and the media coverage we have received has been overwhelming!” she said.
The couple, who have been married for two years, met during Zamela’s final undergraduate year when she was tutoring her husband’s younger brother, who is now also a lawyer.
