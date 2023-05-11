A teenager has been hospitalised after he was attacked with a panga in his home during the early hours of Thursday morning in Kabega Park.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident occurred in Huguenot Street at 1.46am.
“The complainant was woken up by four males in balaclavas,” Naidu said.
“One was armed with a firearm and one with a panga. He was struck with the panga on his left arm.”
Naidu said a shot was also fired.
“Entry to the house was gained by forcing open the sliding door. A TV and cellphones were among items taken.”
The victim was rushed to hospital for treatment.
She warned residents in the area to be cautious, particularly during load-shedding as they had noted an increase in violent home invasions.
“Police have recorded increases in the Rowallan Park, Kunene Park, Kabega Park, Parsons Ridge and Westering areas.
“During investigations, detectives discovered that in some cases sliding doors were left opened thus giving robbers easy access into the house.
“Many of these break ins occurred between 10pm and 4am.”
HeraldLIVE
Teen attacked in Kabega Park home
Image: GARETH WILSON
