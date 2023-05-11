A man who is part of a group accused of helping Thabo Bester escape from prison on Thursday told the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court that prison was too cold for him and he should be granted bail.
Teboho James Dipholo, 45, is applying for bail, together with four of his co-accused.
Reading his bail application, his attorney told the court that his client said there were not enough blankets in prison and he always felt cold. As a result, he had contracted the flu.
Dipholo told the court there was no proper flu medication in prison and he has only been offered Panado. He said further incarceration will be detrimental to his health.
Dipholo asked the court to grant him bail so he can provide for his seven children and unemployed wife. He said his family has suffered a lot since his arrest, as he is the breadwinner.
Prison is too cold for me, says man implicated in Thabo Bester’s escape as he pleads for bail
Reporter
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
He told court he can afford R5,000 bail, which he said he doesn’t have but his family will help raise.
He worked for a company that operated surveillance cameras at Mangaung prison, from which Bester escaped.
It was alleged he had been offered R2.5m for his part in Bester’s escape but was only paid R40,000 for disconnecting cameras and recording systems.
