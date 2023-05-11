×

News

Pearson High pupils ready to showcase musical prowess

By Herald Reporter - 11 May 2023
Pearson High School are set to entertain music lovers on Thursday with the schools variety of talented musicians taking to the stage to entertain audiences among them are back from left: Asisipho Maswana, Lieschen Loest, Xavier Brand, Mieka Swanepoel, Siliziwe Jokazi and front: Tlotlo Masisi, Gemma van Zyl and Xavier Binsbergen
Image: Supplied

Gqeberha music lovers in are in for a treat on Thursday as Pearson High School's talented array of pupils presents a musical celebration to remember.

The showcase will illustrate the vocal prowess of the school choir, the rhythmical melodies of the concert band, and the groovy sounds of the jazz band, along with a multi-talented acting cast.

The productions music producer Dr Lestie Hughes said the event promises to be a night to remember, with amazing performances from the talented young musicians.

“We are thrilled to present this music celebration, which highlights the outstanding musical talent of our pupils,” Hughes said.

The choir will take to the school stage to perform a medley of classical and contemporary songs, with soulful harmonies aimed at lifting the audience's spirits.

The concert band will also be on hand to display their instrumental virtuosity, playing a diverse repertoire of classical and popular pieces that will appeal to all music lovers.

The jazz band, which has been a big hit with audiences, will bring their unique brand of music to the event, with a fusion of jazz, funk, and swing.

“The upbeat music will surely get the crowd on their feet, dancing and grooving along to the rhythm.

“Our young scholars have been practising extremely hard to ensure that this event will be one to remember.

“We invite the community to come out and support these talented young musicians and enjoy a night of amazing music,” Hughes said.

The event is punted to be an entertaining and engaging showcase of musical talent, with something for everyone to enjoy.

