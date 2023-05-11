Nelson Mandela Bay’s Miss Teen World SA finalist reaches for the stars

A girl on a mission to conquer the world.
That is the aim of Miss Teen World SA finalist Leighshané Tobias, 18, who dreams of winning the international beauty pageant to inspire the youth of Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas to never give up.
The Miss Teen World SA pageant takes place on June 10 in Pretoria.
The winner will get a chance to represent SA in the international pageant, Miss Teen World, being held in Ecuador, South America.
Modelling was initially a hobby for Leighshané, who started doing online courses during the early stages of the 2020 lockdown, but her passion quickly grew when she left Schauderville for Westering the same year.
She entered Miss Teen World SA in August 2022 and received an email towards the end of April informing her she had been selected as a finalist.
“I was over the moon when I got the email. I did not expect it. I was shocked.
“I felt extremely proud of myself. I screamed with my stepmother.
“People had to vote for me in order for me to be a finalist. I campaigned on social media.
“I am really excited about the competition. What motivates me is inspiring the youth and giving back to my community.
She joined Volenti Ace Models PE in 2020.
Though it is not a requirement for the competition to do charity work, her modelling school painted a creche in Malabar recently.
Her talents at the modelling agency were recognised and she became a modelling coach in March 2022.
She holds the title of Miss Hotspur, was first princess in the Miss Christmas pageant in November, second princess in Miss Teen Gqeberha 2022 and second princess in Miss Style.
Leighshané is in her second year at Unisa where she is studying towards a diploma in foundation phase teaching.
