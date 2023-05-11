×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Man shot dead in Glenwood, Durban

11 May 2023
Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
A man was shot dead in Durban on Thursday.
A man was shot dead in Durban on Thursday.
Image: supplied

A man was shot dead on JB Marks Road in Glenwood, Durban, on Thursday.  

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency services responded to a call of a shooting near a hospital just after 11.30am.  

“On arrival, paramedics found a man, believed to be in his 30s, had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for the man and he was declared deceased on the scene,” he said.

The road was closed while the SAPS started its investigation. 

“At this stage the events leading up to the shooting are unknown,” said Jamieson.  

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans

Most Read