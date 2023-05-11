A man was shot dead on JB Marks Road in Glenwood, Durban, on Thursday.
Man shot dead in Glenwood, Durban
Image: supplied
A man was shot dead on JB Marks Road in Glenwood, Durban, on Thursday.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency services responded to a call of a shooting near a hospital just after 11.30am.
“On arrival, paramedics found a man, believed to be in his 30s, had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for the man and he was declared deceased on the scene,” he said.
The road was closed while the SAPS started its investigation.
“At this stage the events leading up to the shooting are unknown,” said Jamieson.
