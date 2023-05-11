×

News

Gqeberha couple finally get their dream wedding — 25 years later

Samuel Davids pulls out all the stops to arrange surprise vow renewal ceremony for his beloved Desira

11 May 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Reimagining the wedding day of their dreams, a Gqeberha couple finally got the chance to “seal the deal” with an elaborate anniversary celebration — 25 years after first tying the knot.

Back then, the couple could not afford an elaborate wedding, and it took some doing for husband Samuel Davids, 51, to finally pull off “giving my wife the wedding she deserved” on Sunday...

