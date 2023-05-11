×

News

Cape Peninsula university shuts down amid protests, students to evacuate residences

11 May 2023
Kgaugelo Masweneng
Reporter
Sporadic incidents of protest action have taken place at the Bellville and Wellington Campus of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology this week. File photo.
Sporadic incidents of protest action have taken place at the Bellville and Wellington Campus of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology this week. File photo.
Image: Facebook/Cape Peninsula University of Technology

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology has indefinitely shut down all its campuses and ceased educational activities amid “violent” student protests.

The university made the announcement on Thursday.

Sporadic protests have taken place at the Bellville and Wellington campuses this week.

“Continued violent disruptions, torching of buildings and wanton attacks on institutional infrastructure have forced university management to close all campuses indefinitely,” said the university.

“Unruly students acting in bad faith, with the sole purpose of making the university dysfunctional, have left management with no other choice but to act swiftly and decisively. The safety of staff and students is our primary concern at this stage. 

“All operations, including all academic activities, will cease with immediate effect. All residents must be vacated by Friday by 4pm.”

Transport to key areas for students living in other provinces will be provided, added the university.

TimesLIVE

