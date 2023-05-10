×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Eskom board meets Scopa on alleged corruption

By TimesLIVE - 10 May 2023

A briefing by the Eskom board about former CEO Andre de Ruyter's allegations of corruption, theft, maladministration, sabotage, lack of consequence management, cartels and other financial irregularities at the power utility takes place in parliament on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans

Most Read