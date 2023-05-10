×

Suspended East Cape education boss Mbude resigns

By Herald Reporter - 10 May 2023

Suspended Eastern Cape education head Dr Naledi Mbude has resigned after being on suspension for more than a year.

Mbude was suspended in April 2022 over delays in delivering textbooks and the forfeiture of a R200m grant meant for school infrastructure...

