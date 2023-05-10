State appears to have strong prima facie case against Riana kidnap accused
A palm print, money laced with fluorescent powder, illegal firearms and the propensity to flee from the police are among the reasons bail was denied to two men linked to the kidnapping of Gqeberha biokineticist Riana Pretorius.
And though Xolani Kafile and Xolisile Rawutini vehemently denied any involvement in Pretorius’s March 16 abduction, magistrate Thembakazie Mlindazwe found the opposite to be true...
Court reporter
