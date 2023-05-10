Private sector buy-in to be sought for R2.7bn Tower of Light project
By Andisa Bonani - 10 May 2023
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality hopes to partner with the private sector in the construction of the 27-storey Tower of Light, which comes with an estimated price tag of R2.7bn.
The city hopes a partnership with the private sector and other stakeholders will see the 81m tower built at St George’s Park...
