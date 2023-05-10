Motherwell draughts duo make big moves in Turkish tournament
Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 10 May 2023
A draughts duo from Motherwell flew the SA flag high last week when they claimed podium positions at the World Qualifier Checkers Tournament in Turkey.
Melikaya Nonyukela and Vuyani Mazibuko spent a week in Antalya, Turkey, competing against former draughts world champions and other professionals from across the globe, with Nonyukela claiming the top spot with four wins and four draws. ..
Motherwell draughts duo make big moves in Turkish tournament
A draughts duo from Motherwell flew the SA flag high last week when they claimed podium positions at the World Qualifier Checkers Tournament in Turkey.
Melikaya Nonyukela and Vuyani Mazibuko spent a week in Antalya, Turkey, competing against former draughts world champions and other professionals from across the globe, with Nonyukela claiming the top spot with four wins and four draws. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
Politics
News