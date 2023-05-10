Men convicted of murdering Gqeberha security officer plead for lenient sentence
Lawyer argues that crimes were not premeditated but a spur of the moment thing
Two men found guilty of the murder of an ADT officer pleaded for leniency in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday.
The men, Buhle Mbolo, 29, and Mpumelelo Nhele, 36, were convicted on Tuesday of the January 23 2020 murder of Dumisa Tyendiso, 28, who was gunned down near an ATM at the Shell garage in NU5, Motherwell, while accompanying his mother to draw money...
