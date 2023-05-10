×

LISTEN | Digging deeper into recent attacks on police

10 May 2023
GRIM AFTERMATH: Police at the scene where Sergeant Khayalethu Mbonomnyama, 42, was gunned down
Image: WERNER HILLS

Nelson Mandela Bay’s men and women in blue are living in fear following two fatal attacks on police officers in recent weeks.

Sergeant Khayalethu Mbonomnyana, 42, was gunned down outside a popular shisanyama in Mgwalana Street, Motherwell, on Sunday while sitting in his car.

And court orderly Sergeant Mario Nel, 41, was killed with his own service pistol inside the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday last week.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we discuss the recent spate of shootings — of the police officers and of civilians including a doctor in the Bay — with associate professor in anthropology at the University of the Free State, Theodore Petrus. 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts 

