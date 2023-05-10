×

News

Finally, it’s home sweet home for Nelson Mandela Bay grandmother

Joy as 82-year-old Kwazakhele woman enters brand new four-bedroom unit after struggle that started in 1989

10 May 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

“Thank you, councillor. And many thanks to the government. Today, I have a home.”

These were the words of an emotional 82-year-old Raymond Mhlaba Village resident in Kwazakhele, Philda Vaaltyn, as officials and community members led her into her new home on Buyambo Street on Tuesday...

