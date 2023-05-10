Criminals targeting cops now
Under-resourced officers fear for their lives after two gunned down within days of each other in Bay
By Brandon Nel and Nomazima Nkosi - 10 May 2023
With the surge in police killings in Nelson Mandela Bay, those who swore to serve and protect are now fearing for their own lives.
In just one week, two policemen were shot dead in separate incidents in Gqeberha...
