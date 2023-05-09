Tee off to raise funds for hospice
By Herald Reporter - 09 May 2023
Woodlands Dairy is looking to milk every cent out of its annual golf day in an effort to assist the St Francis Hospice with some much-needed funding.
Three celebrity sportsmen will be among those teeing off at the St Francis Links on May 11 and 12...
Tee off to raise funds for hospice
Woodlands Dairy is looking to milk every cent out of its annual golf day in an effort to assist the St Francis Hospice with some much-needed funding.
Three celebrity sportsmen will be among those teeing off at the St Francis Links on May 11 and 12...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
News
Politics
Politics