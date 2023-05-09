×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Shooting of second policeman within days in Motherwell spurs calls to bring back death penalty

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 09 May 2023

Another police officer has been shot dead in Motherwell.

Sergeant Khayalethu Mbonomnyama, 42, was gunned down outside a popular shisanyama in Mgwalana Street on Sunday while sitting in his car...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans
New Brighton celebrates 120 years

Most Read