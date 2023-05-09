Riana kidnap accused denied bail
By Devon Koen - 09 May 2023
Two men arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Nelson Mandela Bay biokineticist Riana Pretorius have been denied bail.
On Tuesday, the Gqeberha magistrate’s court found Xolani Kafile and Xolisile Rawutini had failed to prove any substantial or exceptional circumstances permitting their release from custody...
