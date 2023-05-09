One of SA's most wanted rhino poachers arrested

One of South Africa’s most wanted rhino poaching suspects is behind bars again after he was rearrested near the Kruger National Park on Friday.
Odis Maluleke, 47, a Mozambican who has been on the run for more than four years, was apprehended in a co-ordinated operation conducted by the police Skukuza stock theft endangered species unit and the tactical response team.
Mpumalanga’s stock theft unit head Col Phindile Nkambule said Maluleke was at a tavern near White River when police arrested him.
“Information available so far is that Maluleke was planning to get into the Kruger National Park. Records show there were three outstanding warrants of arrest for the suspect after he absconded from separate court trials,” she said.
In July 2015, Maluleke was arrested near the Kruger Gate and charged for trespassing in a protected area (KNP), possession of an unlicensed firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of a dangerous weapon. He was released on R20,000 bail.
In early May 2017, he was arrested at a private rhino reserve in the Kalahari, North West, after shooting at police tracking him and an accomplice after they allegedly killed and dehorned a rhino.
Police returned fire, wounding Maluleke, while his accomplice managed to escape. Two rhino horns and a prohibited firearm with its serial number filed off were recovered.
After recovering in hospital, Maluleke remained in custody for a few months until he was granted bail by the Ganyesa magistrate's court.
In February 2019, while facing trial for the North West rhino poaching incident, Maluleke was caught red-handed with three other people attempting to flee the KNP with freshly poached rhino horns, a heavy calibre hunting rifle and ammunition.
Despite strong opposition to bail from the investigating officer, the Bushbruckridge magistrate's court granted R30,000 bail to Maluleke, who absconded again.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said a warrant of arrest was issued for Maluleke, while a fourth suspect — former KNP employee Philip Gumede — has since died.
Maluleke will remain in custody and join his two co-accused, Solly Silaule and Sam Khoza, in the dock after they appeared in the Skukuza magistrate's court last month.
TimesLIVE
One of SA's most wanted rhino poachers arrested
Image: Supplied
One of South Africa’s most wanted rhino poaching suspects is behind bars again after he was rearrested near the Kruger National Park on Friday.
Odis Maluleke, 47, a Mozambican who has been on the run for more than four years, was apprehended in a co-ordinated operation conducted by the police Skukuza stock theft endangered species unit and the tactical response team.
Mpumalanga’s stock theft unit head Col Phindile Nkambule said Maluleke was at a tavern near White River when police arrested him.
“Information available so far is that Maluleke was planning to get into the Kruger National Park. Records show there were three outstanding warrants of arrest for the suspect after he absconded from separate court trials,” she said.
In July 2015, Maluleke was arrested near the Kruger Gate and charged for trespassing in a protected area (KNP), possession of an unlicensed firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of a dangerous weapon. He was released on R20,000 bail.
In early May 2017, he was arrested at a private rhino reserve in the Kalahari, North West, after shooting at police tracking him and an accomplice after they allegedly killed and dehorned a rhino.
Police returned fire, wounding Maluleke, while his accomplice managed to escape. Two rhino horns and a prohibited firearm with its serial number filed off were recovered.
After recovering in hospital, Maluleke remained in custody for a few months until he was granted bail by the Ganyesa magistrate's court.
In February 2019, while facing trial for the North West rhino poaching incident, Maluleke was caught red-handed with three other people attempting to flee the KNP with freshly poached rhino horns, a heavy calibre hunting rifle and ammunition.
Despite strong opposition to bail from the investigating officer, the Bushbruckridge magistrate's court granted R30,000 bail to Maluleke, who absconded again.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said a warrant of arrest was issued for Maluleke, while a fourth suspect — former KNP employee Philip Gumede — has since died.
Maluleke will remain in custody and join his two co-accused, Solly Silaule and Sam Khoza, in the dock after they appeared in the Skukuza magistrate's court last month.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
Politics
Politics
Politics