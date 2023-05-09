Gqeberha police have been forced to use teargas and detain at least five people on Tuesday morning in an effort to control a large group of protesting students at Nelson Mandela University.
The students blocked off the entrance to South Campus along University Way to draw the attention of NMU management regarding a myriad of issues ranging from NSFAS allowances to accommodation.
After police managed to move the protesting students toward Admiralty Way, tensions boiled over between the two parties resulting in stones being thrown at the police who retaliated with teargas and the subsequent arrests.
JUST IN | Police detain protesters at Nelson Mandela University
Image: Eugene Coetzee
This is a developing story
