Help on way for moms-to-be in overstretched maternity wards

By Nomazima Nkosi - 09 May 2023

The recruitment of dozens of nurses to ease staff shortages in maternity wards at Nelson Mandela Bay’s public hospitals is set to begin on Tuesday.

The decision to appoint additional staff to take care of Gqeberha’s mothers-to-be was fast-tracked after Dora Nginza Hospital’s maternity unit was overwhelmed by the number of pregnant women last week who were forced to find space in the corridors...

