DJ Maphorisa gets R4K bail as Thuli Phongolo makes withdrawal statement

Well-known amapiano DJ and producer DJ Maphorisa has been released on R4,000 bail as the assault case against him was postponed in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday.
Maphorisa, real name Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, appeared in court on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The popular DJ was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend Thulisile Phongolo at an apartment in Sandton that same day.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, Maphorisa allegedly hit Phongolo and strangled her after she confronted him about an incident that happened the previous night where he was booked to perform.
“The complainant laid a charge with the Sandton police, who promptly arrested the accused,” she said.
Mjonondwane said Phongolo filed a withdrawal statement and she agreed for the accused to be released on bail. The court set bail at R4,000.
According to Sunday World, Maphorisa got hold of Phongolo’s neck and dragged her to the balcony of her flat on Sunday.
“I confronted him to talk about our argument, which happened the previous night during his gig. He held me and took me to the balcony, and grabbed me aggressively by my neck,” Phongolo said in a statement.
Mjonondwane said the matter was postponed until June 14 to allow Maphorisa to make representations to the NPA in light of the withdrawal statement made by the actress.
Maphorisa and Phongolo sparked dating rumours back in 2021 when they were spotted holding hands and intimately dancing together at events.
