×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Unauthorised photographers at UKZN graduation face R3,500 fine

08 May 2023
Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
The institution on Monday warned that unauthorised photographers were prohibited from the vicinity of the graduation, including the visitors' parking lot.
The institution on Monday warned that unauthorised photographers were prohibited from the vicinity of the graduation, including the visitors' parking lot.
Image: via Facebook

Unauthorised photographers who capture the moment at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's graduation face confiscation of their equipment and a fine of R3,500.  

The institution on Monday warned unauthorised photographers were prohibited from the vicinity of the graduation, including the visitors' parking lot.  

“Only photographers from Mazidlekhaya Studios and the university’s media team are allowed to capture the moment,” UKZN said. 

The university’s media photographers would capture photos for free. These would be posted on social media, UKZN said.  

The university also threatened legal action against anyone who used its logo on banners. 

“Any illegal use of the university’s symbols may lead to legal action,” it said.

LEGAL ACTION Will be taken against those who have made unofficial banners using our UKZN logo. #UKZNGrad2023 #UKZN #MyUKZN #InspiringGreatness #Inspired2032

Posted by University of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, May 7, 2023

The final graduation ceremony will take place on Friday. 

During autumn graduation ceremonies, which began on Wednesday, 6,564 undergraduate and 2,799 postgraduate degrees will be awarded. There are 626 masters and 276 doctoral graduands. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans
New Brighton celebrates 120 years

Most Read