Unauthorised photographers who capture the moment at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's graduation face confiscation of their equipment and a fine of R3,500.
The institution on Monday warned unauthorised photographers were prohibited from the vicinity of the graduation, including the visitors' parking lot.
“Only photographers from Mazidlekhaya Studios and the university’s media team are allowed to capture the moment,” UKZN said.
The university’s media photographers would capture photos for free. These would be posted on social media, UKZN said.
The university also threatened legal action against anyone who used its logo on banners.
“Any illegal use of the university’s symbols may lead to legal action,” it said.
Unauthorised photographers at UKZN graduation face R3,500 fine
The final graduation ceremony will take place on Friday.
During autumn graduation ceremonies, which began on Wednesday, 6,564 undergraduate and 2,799 postgraduate degrees will be awarded. There are 626 masters and 276 doctoral graduands.
