News

She’s certainly walked the talk

Heart transplant recipient Michelle Luscombe overcame many hardships before scoring bronze at world games

08 May 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

For most, it seems as simple as putting one foot in front of the other, but for Graaff-Reinet-born organ transplant recipient Michelle Luscombe claiming an international podium finish in a 3,000m racewalk event is the culmination of years of hard work and discipline.

Luscombe recently racewalked 3,000m to capture bronze — and global attention — at the World Transplant Games in Perth, Australia, which saw athletes from 45 countries competing across 17 disciplines over six days...

