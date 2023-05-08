She’s certainly walked the talk
Heart transplant recipient Michelle Luscombe overcame many hardships before scoring bronze at world games
For most, it seems as simple as putting one foot in front of the other, but for Graaff-Reinet-born organ transplant recipient Michelle Luscombe claiming an international podium finish in a 3,000m racewalk event is the culmination of years of hard work and discipline.
Luscombe recently racewalked 3,000m to capture bronze — and global attention — at the World Transplant Games in Perth, Australia, which saw athletes from 45 countries competing across 17 disciplines over six days...
She’s certainly walked the talk
Heart transplant recipient Michelle Luscombe overcame many hardships before scoring bronze at world games
Reporter
For most, it seems as simple as putting one foot in front of the other, but for Graaff-Reinet-born organ transplant recipient Michelle Luscombe claiming an international podium finish in a 3,000m racewalk event is the culmination of years of hard work and discipline.
Luscombe recently racewalked 3,000m to capture bronze — and global attention — at the World Transplant Games in Perth, Australia, which saw athletes from 45 countries competing across 17 disciplines over six days...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
Politics
News