News

Plumbing ocean’s depths keeps me calm, says Gqeberha free-diving champ

08 May 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

For Gletwyn Rubidge, diving into the depths of the ocean is what keeps him calm and the world record holder is looking to take the plunge once more, this time in Egypt. 

Rubidge, 54, from Gqeberha, is no stranger to the world of competitive free-diving, having broken a number of records for reaching depths as great as 90m using bi fins (a pair of long-bladed free-diving fins)...

