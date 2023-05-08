×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Helping graduates dress for success

NMU initiative ensures students make a good impression at interviews

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 08 May 2023

Nelson Mandela University students will be able to strut on their work-readiness journey in some swanky shoes as they get ready to be Suited2BRecruited through the Working Wardrobe initiative launched at the institution.

The university recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gqeberha branch of the Businesswomen’s Association’s (BWA) to provide needy students with professional attire and accessories for interviews and networking opportunities...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans
New Brighton celebrates 120 years

Most Read