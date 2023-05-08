Helping graduates dress for success
NMU initiative ensures students make a good impression at interviews
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 08 May 2023
Nelson Mandela University students will be able to strut on their work-readiness journey in some swanky shoes as they get ready to be Suited2BRecruited through the Working Wardrobe initiative launched at the institution.
The university recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gqeberha branch of the Businesswomen’s Association’s (BWA) to provide needy students with professional attire and accessories for interviews and networking opportunities...
Helping graduates dress for success
NMU initiative ensures students make a good impression at interviews
Nelson Mandela University students will be able to strut on their work-readiness journey in some swanky shoes as they get ready to be Suited2BRecruited through the Working Wardrobe initiative launched at the institution.
The university recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gqeberha branch of the Businesswomen’s Association’s (BWA) to provide needy students with professional attire and accessories for interviews and networking opportunities...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
Politics
News