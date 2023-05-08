Another cop killed in Motherwell

Another police officer has been shot dead in Motherwell.
Sergeant Khayalethu Mbonomnyama, 42, was gunned down outside Aya's tavern in Mgwalana Street on Sunday.
Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed the incident.
“The sergeant was from the Swartkops Rapid Response Unit,” Mgolodela said.
“It happened about 2:30pm and the motive is not known yet.”
The Herald understands that Mbonomnyama was not on duty at the time of the shooting.
The latest incident comes after 41-year-old court orderly Sergeant Mario Nel was killed with his own service pistol while inside the Motherwell Court last week.
This is a developing story.
