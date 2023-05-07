×

News

Top officials visit family of slain Nelson Mandela Bay cop

07 May 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

High ranking politicians, police officials and other dignitaries visited the bereaved family of Sergeant Mario Nel at the weekend to offer their condolences after his murder on Wednesday last week.

Community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha, provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General  Nomthetheleli Mene, deputy provincial commissioner for policing Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso, Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata and station commanders within the district were among those who visited Nel’s family in Bethelsdorp on Saturday. ..

