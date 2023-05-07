Man linked to murder of Free State farmer arrested in Gqeberha

Gqeberha police took the lead in a nationwide search for a 38-year-old man linked to the murder of a Free State farmer when they arrested the fleeing suspect on Friday.
The man, from Rouxville, was arrested after police spotted the “flagged” vehicle he was driving in Walmer.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man had been detained on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
After appearing in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday he will be transferred to the Free State to appear on charges of murder, theft of firearms and theft of a motor vehicle in Rouxville.
Naidu said at about 2.30pm on Thursday, the body of Lance Arthur da Silva, 62, was found on his farm in Rouxville with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head.
Da Silva’s two firearms, a 303 rifle and a Baby Browning pistol, a white Isuzu bakkie as well as other belongings had been taken.
Naidu said police believe the murder suspect is a homeless person who lived on the farm.
“The stolen bakkie was flagged and all provinces were alerted to be on the lookout for it and the alleged suspect,” Naidu said.
“Information received was that the vehicle was travelling to Gqeberha.”
At about 12.45pm on Friday, the vehicle was reportedly in the Walmer area with SAPS flying squad and the K9 unit subsequently flooding the area.
“Their persistence paid off when the vehicle was spotted at 3pm, at the corner of 5th Avenue and Union Road.
“The vehicle was stopped and the alleged suspect arrested,” Naidu said.
A rifle was found on the back seat.
Further investigations led to the recovery of stolen property at a house in Airport Valley.
A 45-year-old man was arrested for possession of suspected stolen property while another firearm and ammunition were seized at another house in Airport Valley.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on charges of possession of suspected stolen property, possession of drugs, unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
Various calibre ammunition rounds were also recovered in a vehicle on the premises.
More stolen property was recovered in Walmer, and a 35-year-old suspect was arrested on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.
All the arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday on their respective charges.
Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene commended the members of the K9 Units, flying squad, SAPS Walmer Vispol and detectives for the arrests, confiscation of the firearms and stolen property.
HeraldLIVE
Man linked to murder of Free State farmer arrested in Gqeberha
Court reporter
Image: SAPS
Gqeberha police took the lead in a nationwide search for a 38-year-old man linked to the murder of a Free State farmer when they arrested the fleeing suspect on Friday.
The man, from Rouxville, was arrested after police spotted the “flagged” vehicle he was driving in Walmer.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man had been detained on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
After appearing in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday he will be transferred to the Free State to appear on charges of murder, theft of firearms and theft of a motor vehicle in Rouxville.
Naidu said at about 2.30pm on Thursday, the body of Lance Arthur da Silva, 62, was found on his farm in Rouxville with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head.
Da Silva’s two firearms, a 303 rifle and a Baby Browning pistol, a white Isuzu bakkie as well as other belongings had been taken.
Naidu said police believe the murder suspect is a homeless person who lived on the farm.
“The stolen bakkie was flagged and all provinces were alerted to be on the lookout for it and the alleged suspect,” Naidu said.
“Information received was that the vehicle was travelling to Gqeberha.”
At about 12.45pm on Friday, the vehicle was reportedly in the Walmer area with SAPS flying squad and the K9 unit subsequently flooding the area.
“Their persistence paid off when the vehicle was spotted at 3pm, at the corner of 5th Avenue and Union Road.
“The vehicle was stopped and the alleged suspect arrested,” Naidu said.
A rifle was found on the back seat.
Further investigations led to the recovery of stolen property at a house in Airport Valley.
A 45-year-old man was arrested for possession of suspected stolen property while another firearm and ammunition were seized at another house in Airport Valley.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on charges of possession of suspected stolen property, possession of drugs, unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
Various calibre ammunition rounds were also recovered in a vehicle on the premises.
More stolen property was recovered in Walmer, and a 35-year-old suspect was arrested on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.
All the arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday on their respective charges.
Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene commended the members of the K9 Units, flying squad, SAPS Walmer Vispol and detectives for the arrests, confiscation of the firearms and stolen property.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
News