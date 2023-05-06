×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Man shot, wounded in popular Cape Town bar

By Brandon Nel - 06 May 2023
A man was wounded in a shooting inside a popular Cape Town bar on Friday afternoon, authorities said
ATTEMPTED MURDER: A man was wounded in a shooting inside a popular Cape Town bar on Friday afternoon, authorities said
Image: SUPPLIED

A man was shot several times inside a popular Cape Town bar on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the victim had been shot multiple times at Jet Lounge in Somerset Road, Green Point at about 12.30pm.

“On arrival at the scene, members were informed that the victim was already taken to a nearby hospital for treatment,” Van Wyk said.

“Investigations are at an early stage, therefore no further details can be divulged.”

At the time of publishing, crime scene experts were still on the scene combing the area for clues.

An insider told The Herald the scene had been chaotic.

“The whole place was swamped,” he said.

“It was a gang-related attack on somebody going into Jet Lounge.”

Jet Lounge is owned by Joel Booysen, the son of alleged underworld boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans
New Brighton celebrates 120 years

Most Read