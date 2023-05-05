Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa's murder. They are also charged with attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without licences and possession of ammunition. All have pleaded not guilty.
Cross-examining Thwala, advocate Sipho Ramosepele, for two of the accused, asked Thwala how he slept at night.
“I close my eyes when I sleep,” said the witness, seemingly amazed by the question and adding that Meyiwa's death did not haunt him.
Ramosepele tried to establish Thwala's sobriety on the day, delving into how much alcohol had been consumed by those in the East Rand home.
Rating his sobriety on a scale of one to 10, Thwala said: “I was OK.”
He previously testified that he only drank two cans of Hunter's Gold, though a third was opened.
The trial continues on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Senzo Meyiwa trial witness clarifies 'inaccuracies' in his statement and evidence
Reporter
Image: Antonio Muchave
Senzo Meyiwa's close friend Mthokozisi Thwala finished his evidence-in-chief in the Pretoria high court on Thursday with the state having to clarify aspects of it against the statement he made during investigations.
Cross-examination started immediately after prosecutor George Baloyi tried to get Thwala to explain inaccuracies between the two.
The defence objected, but after deliberations and submissions, judge Tshifhiwa Maumela overruled the objections.
Thwala spent three days in the witness box detailing the events of October 26 2014 when Meyiwa was gunned down in Vosloorus.
Meyiwa was killed in what was described as a botched robbery by two intruders in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Thwala and Tumelo Madlala.
Thwala clarified some inaccuracies regarding the identification and description of the intruders, saying the person who took his statement might have confused his descriptions.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa's murder. They are also charged with attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without licences and possession of ammunition. All have pleaded not guilty.
Cross-examining Thwala, advocate Sipho Ramosepele, for two of the accused, asked Thwala how he slept at night.
“I close my eyes when I sleep,” said the witness, seemingly amazed by the question and adding that Meyiwa's death did not haunt him.
Ramosepele tried to establish Thwala's sobriety on the day, delving into how much alcohol had been consumed by those in the East Rand home.
Rating his sobriety on a scale of one to 10, Thwala said: “I was OK.”
He previously testified that he only drank two cans of Hunter's Gold, though a third was opened.
The trial continues on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
News
News