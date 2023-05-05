Push to retain key prosecutor to finish rhino cases
Uncertainty surrounds position of retired senior state advocate as sentencing in major Chitiyo poaching trial postponed
Premium
By Guy Rogers and Riaan Marais - 05 May 2023
In a race against time, the Eastern Cape office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is applying for senior state advocate Buks Coetzee to be awarded a temporary post-retirement contract to allow him to finalise four key rhino-poaching cases.
News of the move emerged as sentencing in the major Chitiyo rhino poaching gang case was postponed to Monday after the accused arrived late at the Makhanda High Court this week...
Push to retain key prosecutor to finish rhino cases
Uncertainty surrounds position of retired senior state advocate as sentencing in major Chitiyo poaching trial postponed
In a race against time, the Eastern Cape office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is applying for senior state advocate Buks Coetzee to be awarded a temporary post-retirement contract to allow him to finalise four key rhino-poaching cases.
News of the move emerged as sentencing in the major Chitiyo rhino poaching gang case was postponed to Monday after the accused arrived late at the Makhanda High Court this week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
News
News