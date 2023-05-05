×

Push to retain key prosecutor to finish rhino cases

Uncertainty surrounds position of retired senior state advocate as sentencing in major Chitiyo poaching trial postponed

By Guy Rogers and Riaan Marais - 05 May 2023

In a race against time, the Eastern Cape office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is applying for senior state advocate Buks Coetzee to be awarded a temporary post-retirement contract to allow him to finalise four key rhino-poaching cases.

News of the move emerged as sentencing in the major Chitiyo rhino poaching gang case was postponed to Monday after the accused arrived late at the Makhanda High Court this week...

