Protesting students shut PE College

A group of students shut down PE College in Central on Thursday and called for the government’s state funding body to pay what the protesters say is tens of thousands of rand in outstanding funds.
The protesting students, gathered outside the gates of the technical and vocational education and training college between Raleigh Street and Russell Road, say they also want the personal protective equipment that was promised to them.
Dancing and singing, the protesters locked the gates in the morning. Students arriving for class were prevented from entering.
Staff already inside were prevented from leaving and were still there on Thursday afternoon.
One of the student leaders, Simamkele Ndlovu, said they were fed up.
“Most of us have not received our NSFAS [National Student Financial Aid Scheme] funding since 2022.
“About 100 students are affected.
“Personally I am supposed to get between R2,100 and R2,600 a month and I have not received that money since April 2022.
“I don’t know what the total outstanding for all the students is, but it’s a lot.”
He said personal protective equipment (PPE) was also an issue.
“We want the PPE they promised us and it must be of good quality. We are talking about overalls, site boots, and uniforms.
“This is for students in departments like tourism and marketing.
“We want our rights.”
Asked if forcing the college to shut did not infringe on the rights of those who had funding and who wanted to study, he maintained that closure was a fair option.
“It would be unfair if we let those students with funds go to school while others are not able to.”
He said they had shut the college by simply padlocking the gates in Raleigh Street on Thursday morning and then gathering in front of them.
“Yes, there were some students who arrived and wanted to go in but we told them it would not be right considering our situation. They understood and went away.”
He confirmed that staff who had arrived early on Thursday had been locked inside the property, and that they were still there after lunch.
“We did it to show NSFAS we are serious.
“They can only go when we decide to open the gates.”
The Herald understands that the lecturers were finally allowed to leave at 2pm after the gates were unlocked.
Ndlovu said the protesting students had given the authorities an ultimatum.
“We spoke to the college principal about the matter last week. She told us she would communicate with NSFAS.
“We want feed back from NSFAS and from the principal by Monday next week.
“We want to see it in black and white that our funds and PPE are going to arrive. If we hear nothing then the college will remain closed.”
Police spokesperson Captain Johan Beetge said between 200 and 300 students had participated in the protest.
“They did close the gate but it was peaceful.”
The PE College campus manager referred questions to college principal Jessie Figg who could not be reached for comment.
Efforts were also made to contact NSFAS and questions were emailed to the scheme but no response had been received by the time of publication.
