×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Protesting NMU students block south campus over funding issues

By Brandon Nel - 05 May 2023
Protesting NMU student block the University Way entrance to the south campus on Friday morning
TYRES BURNING: Protesting NMU student block the University Way entrance to the south campus on Friday morning
Image: BRANDON NEL

Torched tyres and rubble lay strewn along University Way in Summerstrand  after protesting students took to the streets early on Friday morning.

The Nelson Mandela University students are protesting over alleged undisbursed transport allowances and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme’s (NSFAS) accommodation cap.

Student representative council secretary-general Wanda Ntoni said they also wanted the NSFAS to revise its existing funding model and amend its policy to allow private institutions to enrol more students.

DA Student Organisation SRC representative Ntoni said it was time the university and the NSFAS tackled the issues plaguing students and their future.

“We are protesting so that they can act on our demands,” Ntoni said.

“We will not tolerate this any longer, enough is enough.”

NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said the situation was being monitored.

“The University Way entrance to South Campus has been blocked by a group of protesting students.

“Further updates will be shared via the official university communication platforms as more information is received.”

In January, the NSFAS introduced a slew of policy amendments which included a R45,000 accommodation cap.

The cap applied to all funded students regardless of whether they were in university or private accommodation.

The NSFAS is being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit over allegations of corruption and maladministration.

This is a developing story.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans
New Brighton celebrates 120 years

Most Read