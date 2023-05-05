Torched tyres and rubble lay strewn along University Way in Summerstrand after protesting students took to the streets early on Friday morning.
Protesting NMU students block south campus over funding issues
Image: BRANDON NEL
Torched tyres and rubble lay strewn along University Way in Summerstrand after protesting students took to the streets early on Friday morning.
The Nelson Mandela University students are protesting over alleged undisbursed transport allowances and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme’s (NSFAS) accommodation cap.
Student representative council secretary-general Wanda Ntoni said they also wanted the NSFAS to revise its existing funding model and amend its policy to allow private institutions to enrol more students.
DA Student Organisation SRC representative Ntoni said it was time the university and the NSFAS tackled the issues plaguing students and their future.
“We are protesting so that they can act on our demands,” Ntoni said.
“We will not tolerate this any longer, enough is enough.”
NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said the situation was being monitored.
“The University Way entrance to South Campus has been blocked by a group of protesting students.
“Further updates will be shared via the official university communication platforms as more information is received.”
In January, the NSFAS introduced a slew of policy amendments which included a R45,000 accommodation cap.
The cap applied to all funded students regardless of whether they were in university or private accommodation.
The NSFAS is being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit over allegations of corruption and maladministration.
This is a developing story.
