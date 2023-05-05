Horrific details of Nelson Mandela Bay doctor’s murder emerge
It was a scene of chaos as medical staff came running out, screaming, shouting, says shocked neighbour

By Brandon Nel - 05 May 2023
Smears of blood still stained the floor of a Zwide medical practice on Thursday where the night before a beloved doctor was killed in a hail of bullets.
The police were still on the scene when The Herald arrived at Dr Bantu Noqekwa’s consulting room in Njoli Street...
