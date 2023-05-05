×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gqeberha author clicks with Parker Pen SA

Work of Olwam Mnqwazi, 39, featured in company’s short story series

Premium
05 May 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

His fondest memory is teaching his grandmother who raised him how to write her name and now, two books later, Olwam Mnqwazi, 39, has been featured in the series of Parker Pen SA short stories titled The Click.

The author grew up in King William’s Town (now Qonce) with his grandmother, Nomtokazi Mnqwazi, who died in 2004 at the age of 78...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans
New Brighton celebrates 120 years

Most Read