Rebuilding a life in Gqeberha after fleeing Sudan’s conflict

After almost three weeks of fleeing from war-torn Sudan, struggling their way through border posts and foreign countries and living out of suitcases with scant supplies, a Nelson Mandela Bay mother let out a sigh of relief when she landed on home soil with her three-year-old twins on Wednesday.
But as she hugged her son and daughter in the arrivals section of the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport, Ilse Young said she would only be completely satisfied once she was reunited with her husband, Adam, who stayed behind in Egypt to secure passage for the family’s two beloved Scottish Terriers.
“Obviously I am relieved that we are here and I know my husband is safe, but it’s all still a little bittersweet having to wait for Adam.
“But at least we can start to rebuild our lives knowing we are safe and finally back home,” Young said, her eyes brimming with tears.
The couple had made the Sudan their home for the past 15 years and had jobs there — she as a teacher while he was employed by a large Sudanese firm.
Recounting the terrifying events since the conflict started on April 15 between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, killing at least 550 people and displacing thousands of others, Young said she and her husband initially thought they would be safe.
However, as the fighting in the capital Khartoum continued and spread, they realised that they needed to pack only the necessities and make their way to the Egyptian border.
“We lived on the outskirts of Khartoum, and usually certain hours of the evening were quiet and we were able to go outside and be in our little garden.
“Then suddenly a fighter jet flew very low over our house, on its way to bomb a nearby bridge.
“That’s when we realised this is getting too close for comfort.”
Young said despite the constant fear in the back of her mind, the long bus ride from Khartoum to Aswan, in southern Egypt, and the chaos at the border came with a silver lining.
“Everyone travelling with us started unpacking their go-bags and shared some special treats they had with them.
“Some people had some fancy salami they brought over from SA, or cheese they didn’t want to leave behind.
“There was a real sense of camaraderie among the South Africans.”
Once they arrived at their accommodation in Cairo, she said they appreciated the little things, such as eating with a knife and fork from a real plate.
Unfortunately, Young said, the SA government officials who were supposed to assist with their safe passage back home were woefully “underprepared and ill-equipped” for the challenges that faced them along the way, and in some instances they had to beg their way forward.
“Some of it is understandable because no-one expected things to go this way.
“But simple things were not in place — like having a satellite phone in case of a crisis, or not having a list of names of South Africans readily available.”
Fortunately, most of the South Africans trapped by the conflict — initial reports said there were 77 — have now been evacuated from Sudan and have arrived back home safely.
Meanwhile, Adam is waiting for the appropriate paperwork in Egypt that will allow him to bring the family pets on the plane back home.
Officials in SA have already approved entry for five-year-old Nyala and seven-month-old Isla, but negotiations are continuing with Egyptian officials to allow the dogs passage onto a flight.
While she waits for her husband’s return, Young will start to rebuild the family’s life at their holiday home in Gqeberha, and make sure their twins, Duncan and Isabella, receive counselling.
“In one instance, while on the bus to Aswan, we went through a checkpoint and men with guns came onto the bus.
“When I told the kids Adam was travelling on a bus from Aswan to Cairo, after clearing the dogs at the border post, the kids wanted to know if ‘the bad men with the guns’ won’t stop their dad.
“So I think it’s important to have them spend some time with a counsellor or a psychologist, just to make sure they are OK,” Young said.
After leaving the airport, she said her priority was to take a shower, check in with her husband and make sure she had enough supplies for a good breakfast with her children.
“And then I want to go for a walk on the beach,” she said.
HeraldLIVE
Rebuilding a life in Gqeberha after fleeing Sudan’s conflict
Relieved mother of twins arrives in city while her husband stays behind to arrange passage for family’s beloved dogs
News reporter
Image: WERNER HILLS
After almost three weeks of fleeing from war-torn Sudan, struggling their way through border posts and foreign countries and living out of suitcases with scant supplies, a Nelson Mandela Bay mother let out a sigh of relief when she landed on home soil with her three-year-old twins on Wednesday.
But as she hugged her son and daughter in the arrivals section of the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport, Ilse Young said she would only be completely satisfied once she was reunited with her husband, Adam, who stayed behind in Egypt to secure passage for the family’s two beloved Scottish Terriers.
“Obviously I am relieved that we are here and I know my husband is safe, but it’s all still a little bittersweet having to wait for Adam.
“But at least we can start to rebuild our lives knowing we are safe and finally back home,” Young said, her eyes brimming with tears.
The couple had made the Sudan their home for the past 15 years and had jobs there — she as a teacher while he was employed by a large Sudanese firm.
Recounting the terrifying events since the conflict started on April 15 between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, killing at least 550 people and displacing thousands of others, Young said she and her husband initially thought they would be safe.
However, as the fighting in the capital Khartoum continued and spread, they realised that they needed to pack only the necessities and make their way to the Egyptian border.
“We lived on the outskirts of Khartoum, and usually certain hours of the evening were quiet and we were able to go outside and be in our little garden.
“Then suddenly a fighter jet flew very low over our house, on its way to bomb a nearby bridge.
“That’s when we realised this is getting too close for comfort.”
Young said despite the constant fear in the back of her mind, the long bus ride from Khartoum to Aswan, in southern Egypt, and the chaos at the border came with a silver lining.
“Everyone travelling with us started unpacking their go-bags and shared some special treats they had with them.
“Some people had some fancy salami they brought over from SA, or cheese they didn’t want to leave behind.
“There was a real sense of camaraderie among the South Africans.”
Once they arrived at their accommodation in Cairo, she said they appreciated the little things, such as eating with a knife and fork from a real plate.
Unfortunately, Young said, the SA government officials who were supposed to assist with their safe passage back home were woefully “underprepared and ill-equipped” for the challenges that faced them along the way, and in some instances they had to beg their way forward.
“Some of it is understandable because no-one expected things to go this way.
“But simple things were not in place — like having a satellite phone in case of a crisis, or not having a list of names of South Africans readily available.”
Fortunately, most of the South Africans trapped by the conflict — initial reports said there were 77 — have now been evacuated from Sudan and have arrived back home safely.
Meanwhile, Adam is waiting for the appropriate paperwork in Egypt that will allow him to bring the family pets on the plane back home.
Officials in SA have already approved entry for five-year-old Nyala and seven-month-old Isla, but negotiations are continuing with Egyptian officials to allow the dogs passage onto a flight.
While she waits for her husband’s return, Young will start to rebuild the family’s life at their holiday home in Gqeberha, and make sure their twins, Duncan and Isabella, receive counselling.
“In one instance, while on the bus to Aswan, we went through a checkpoint and men with guns came onto the bus.
“When I told the kids Adam was travelling on a bus from Aswan to Cairo, after clearing the dogs at the border post, the kids wanted to know if ‘the bad men with the guns’ won’t stop their dad.
“So I think it’s important to have them spend some time with a counsellor or a psychologist, just to make sure they are OK,” Young said.
After leaving the airport, she said her priority was to take a shower, check in with her husband and make sure she had enough supplies for a good breakfast with her children.
“And then I want to go for a walk on the beach,” she said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News