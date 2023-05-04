Former Gauteng premier David Makhura should be summoned to appear before the Life Esidimeni inquest to answer for his alleged role in the tragedy, says the DA.
The inquest is to determine whether anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 141 mental healthcare patients after being transferred to unlicensed NGOs from Life Esidimeni facilities.
In testimony in the arbitration chaired by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, Makhura was allegedly fingered for the move of the mental health patients going wrong.
According to former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, Makhura was involved in the budget committee meeting in November 2014 where the decision was taken to save costs by cancelling the long-running Esidimeni contract.
“Though Mahlangu is dishonest in trying to shift the blame from her own culpability, the former premier also has a case to answer as he should have known what was happening and intervened before lives were lost.
“They both cannot plead ignorance as I repeatedly warned in the Gauteng legislature that a disaster was likely if adequate arrangements were not made for the discharged patients.
“Mahlangu is supposed to be the last witness at the inquest, but legal counsel should request that Makhura appear before the inquest headed by judge Jowie Teffo,” said Jack Bloom, a DA member of the Gauteng legislature.
Mahlangu is expected to continue with her evidence at the inquest held in the Pretoria high court.
TimesLIVE
'Put Makhura on the stand': DA on Life Esidimeni inquest
Reporter
Image: Supplied
Former Gauteng premier David Makhura should be summoned to appear before the Life Esidimeni inquest to answer for his alleged role in the tragedy, says the DA.
The inquest is to determine whether anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 141 mental healthcare patients after being transferred to unlicensed NGOs from Life Esidimeni facilities.
In testimony in the arbitration chaired by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, Makhura was allegedly fingered for the move of the mental health patients going wrong.
According to former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, Makhura was involved in the budget committee meeting in November 2014 where the decision was taken to save costs by cancelling the long-running Esidimeni contract.
“Though Mahlangu is dishonest in trying to shift the blame from her own culpability, the former premier also has a case to answer as he should have known what was happening and intervened before lives were lost.
“They both cannot plead ignorance as I repeatedly warned in the Gauteng legislature that a disaster was likely if adequate arrangements were not made for the discharged patients.
“Mahlangu is supposed to be the last witness at the inquest, but legal counsel should request that Makhura appear before the inquest headed by judge Jowie Teffo,” said Jack Bloom, a DA member of the Gauteng legislature.
Mahlangu is expected to continue with her evidence at the inquest held in the Pretoria high court.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News