Fuel price changes: What it costs to fill Mzansi’s ten most popular cars

On Wednesday, motorists driving diesel cars enjoyed another big fuel price cut for May, while petrol drivers were hit with another hike

By Staff Writer - 04 May 2023
Wednesday's fuel price updates were good news for motorists driving petrol cars, but not so much for diesel drivers.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

On Wednesday, motorists driving diesel cars enjoyed another big fuel price cut for May, while petrol drivers were hit with another hike.

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) announced a 73.4c/l decrease in the wholesale price of high-sulphur 0.05% diesel and a 47.54c/l decrease for low-sulphur 0.005% diesel. However, there was a 37c/l increase in the price of both grades of petrol (93 ULP and 95 ULP), breaching the R23/l mark inland for the first time this year.

From May 2 the following prices apply for fuel:

INLAND

95 ULP — R23.34;

93 ULP — R23.01;

Diesel 0.05% (wholesale) — R20.15; and

Diesel 0.005% (wholesale) — R20.49.

COAST

95 ULP — R22.62;

Diesel 0.05% (wholesale) — R19.43; and

Diesel 0.005% (wholesale) — R19.78.

Below is a list of South Africa’s top ten selling vehicles in April and what they cost to fill from empty:

Ford Ranger.
Image: Supplied

Ford Ranger

Fuel tank — 80l

Price to fill diesel model R1,612; price to fill petrol model R1,867.20

Toyota Hilux.
Image: Supplied

Toyota Hilux

Fuel tank — 80l

Price to fill diesel model R1,612; price to fill petrol model R1,867.20

VW Polo Vivo.
Image: Supplied

VW Polo Vivo

Fuel tank — 45l

Price to fill petrol R1,050.30

Toyota Corolla Cross.
Image: Supplied

Toyota Corolla Cross

Fuel tank — 47l (petrol model) 36l (hybrid model)

Price to fill petrol model R1,096.98; Price to fill hybrid model R840.24

Suzuki Swift.
Image: Supplied

Suzuki Swift

Fuel tank — 37l

Price to fill petrol R863.58

Toyota Hi-Ace.
Image: Supplied

Toyota Hi-Ace

Fuel tank — 70l

Price to fill diesel model R1,410.50; price to fill petrol model R1,633.80

Isuzu D-Max.
Image: Denis Droppa

Isuzu D-Max

Fuel tank — 76l

Price to fill diesel R1,531.40

Toyota Starlet.
Image: Supplied

Toyota Starlet

Fuel tank — 37l

Price to fill petrol R863.58

Nissan NP200.
Image: Supplied

Nissan NP200

Fuel tank — 50l

Price to fill petrol R1,167

Hyundai Grand i10.
Image: Supplied

Hyundai Grand i10

Fuel tank — 37l

Price to fill petrol R863.58

* Figures based on inland prices for 0.05% diesel at R20.15/l and 95 ULP petrol at R23.24/l

