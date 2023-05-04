Cop’s murder in court shocks colleagues
Suspect critically wounded after allegedly shooting policeman with his own gun
By Riaan Marais and Andisa Bonani - 04 May 2023
A dark cloud hung over the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court as the men and women in blue broke down, and forensic services officials darted in and out of the building where moments earlier one of their own had been shot dead.
But less than an hour after the fatal shooting, Nelson Mandela Bay police responded in numbers when a call came that officers were under fire again, a little more than a kilometre from the court...
