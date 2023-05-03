The RTMC distanced itself from Nkosi.
“RTMC has noted with concern a violent social media video game in which images of the national traffic police are used. The corporation distances itself from the video and its distasteful content.
“We are not working with Sunday Nkosi, the creator of such content. We do not endorse the violent content created on the TikTok video games and our rights are reserved.
“We call on Sunday Nkosi to desist from using our brand without our permission to develop his content.”
Request for comment from SAPS was unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. Any update will be included once received.
Sunday acknowledged RTMC's statement, sharing a video captioned “Ziku loud speaker”.
He also shared another video where a police vehicle bearing the SAPS logo and phone number is seen being driven recklessly on a road and a “police officer” can be seen chasing a “suspect”.
RTMC distances itself from TikToker's video game using its logo in 'distasteful content'
Reporter
Image: Screenshot
A TikTok content creator has come under fire for using the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and SAPS logos in his videos of a modified video game.
Sunday Nkosi shared his videos on TikTok where SAPS and RTMC-branded vehicles can be seen causing havoc across the virtual world of San Andreas. The videos are a modification of Grand Theft Auto V.
WARNING: THE VIDEOS BELOW CONTAIN GRAPHIC CONTENT
The RTMC distanced itself from Nkosi.
“RTMC has noted with concern a violent social media video game in which images of the national traffic police are used. The corporation distances itself from the video and its distasteful content.
“We are not working with Sunday Nkosi, the creator of such content. We do not endorse the violent content created on the TikTok video games and our rights are reserved.
“We call on Sunday Nkosi to desist from using our brand without our permission to develop his content.”
Request for comment from SAPS was unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. Any update will be included once received.
Sunday acknowledged RTMC's statement, sharing a video captioned “Ziku loud speaker”.
He also shared another video where a police vehicle bearing the SAPS logo and phone number is seen being driven recklessly on a road and a “police officer” can be seen chasing a “suspect”.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
Politics
News